Labaid partners with India's Darwinbox for Digital Transformation

Labaid Ltd. (Diagnostics) and Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Center, a part of the Labaid Group, have partnered with India's Darwinbox to achieve total digital transformation by 2026.

This is in line with their vision of becoming Bangladesh's 'trusted healthcare provider' and aggressive business growth. Darwinbox's addition is specifically to supercharge the HR operations and workforce management for their 2000+ plus employees PAN Bangladesh.

The Labaid Group is a leading group of companies across health care, pharmaceuticals, finance, education, agros etc. Darwinbox, an end-to-end Human Resource Management Solutions (HRMS) platform, is set to enable the group's Diagnostic Centre and Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Center to thrive in the post-covid world by digitizing its HR.

The flagship Labaid Ltd. (Diagnostics), started in 1989, has close to 30 centers across the country today. Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Center, one of the newest additions to the group, is a 180-bedded first-ever comprehensive cancer care facility in Bangladesh. With an experienced and dedicated Oncology team, fully equipped pathology lab, ICU, HDU, 24/7 emergency pharmacy service, and all super-specialty treatments, it brings modern cancer treatment facilities under one roof. By partnering with Darwinbox, both entities will take the first step towards digital transformation, which will not only help them stay ahead of the curve but enable their workforce to be more efficient and successful.

Mr. Sakif, Managing Director of Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Center and Executive Director of the Labaid Group, said, "We are looking at exponential growth in the coming days. We believe digital transformation is the way forward and technology is one of the main propellers of growth. Our partnership with Darwinbox is extremely critical for us as it will further our efforts towards becoming the market leader in the healthcare sector in the country." A young multi-talented entrepreneur, Mr. Sakif has been pivotal to Labaid's growth journey. He reinvented the corporate governance and culture among the Labaid concerns, which has led to improved management and brand image, rise in productivity and efficiency, growth, and market leadership.

Manish Mishra, CEO of Labaid Ltd.(Diagnostics), added, "It has been our endeavor to bring the best medical professionals, technology, treatment and experience to our patients. With this partnership our staff can get supercharged to deliver the best to them as we bring in efficiency and agility in day-to-day processes."

Labaid Ltd. (Diagnostics) and Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Center have recently onboarded top renowned HR professionals from India and Sri Lanka. The addition of the HRMS platform will enable these leaders to manage the workforce and productivity better. Both entities are fully focused on modernizing their HR processes to meet the demands of the business and their employees. To begin with, they will integrate key modules like the Core, Time and Attendance, Recruitment, PMS, and payroll into their HR operations.

Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox, commented on the partnership by saying, "This is one of our early partnerships in the region, and for two key entities of Bangladesh's leading Labaid Group, this is their first step towards digital transformation. We are excited to play a critical role in their journey toward becoming the most trusted healthcare provider in the country. This partnership, we believe, will not only help them achieve business goals but also enable them to become a top employer in Bangladesh."

-PRNewswire

















