Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 6:59 PM
Nagad announces partnership with Bangla Academy

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 335
Business Desk

Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda (3rd from right), Md. Siraz Uddin, Director General of the Bangladesh Postal Department, A. H. M. Lokman, Secretary (Joint Secretary) of Bangla Academy, Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad attend an agreement signing ceremony at Bangla Academy on Wednesday.

The Postal department's mobile financial service 'Nagad' has announced a partnership with Bangla Academy, the first state-run institution dedicated to the study, research, and promotion of the Bangla language.
Under this agreement, book enthusiasts will now be able to purchase books from Bangla Academy and make payment for the executive council's yearly membership fee through Nagad, says a Nagad press release.
Bangla Academy, Bangladesh Post Office, and 'Nagad' Limited inked an agreement in this regard at Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Bhaban of Bangla Academy on Wednesday noon.
Md. Siraz Uddin, Director General of the Bangladesh Postal Department, A. H. M. Lokman, Secretary (Joint Secretary) of Bangla Academy, Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad and many others were present at the occasion.
Through this agreement, the bills of Bangla Academy's sales and marketing section can now be paid via the country's popular mobile financial service Nagad. As a consequence, customers and publishers from all across the country will be able to use their Nagad wallets to pay for any books purchased from Bangla Academy. This will potentially eliminate the need to carry cash while traveling from their district city to Dhaka, providing the book enthusiasts with a hassle-free experience.
While commenting on this agreement Mohammad Nurul Huda, Director General of Bangla Academy said, "Bangladesh is now using the internet as a major tool of exchange and communication. The agreement between Nagad and Bangla Academy will play a vital role. Especially, in delivering books to people in remote areas. "The only mobile wallet that I use is Nagad," he also added.
Apart from this, around 5,000 members of the Executive Council of Bangla Academy can pay their annual membership fees through Nagad, under this agreement. Consequently, around 5,000 members of the executive council, including the chancellor, vice-chancellors and principals of various colleges across the country, will be able to pay their yearly fees from the comfort of their own homes.
Besides, this agreement between Bangla Academy and Mobile Financial Services 'Nagad', will also ease the payment process at Amar Ekushey Book Fair. Readers will be able to purchase books from Bangla Academy stalls and make the payment through Nagad.






