Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBFIs hold day-long fair to showcase products, services

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 327
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated a     day-long fair at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday jointly organized by a national Bengali daily and Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA).
All the top non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) operating in the country participated in the fair and showcased their products and services.
Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Editor of Banik Barta, Mominul Islam, Chairman of BLFCA and Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited addressed the inaugural function. IIDFC managing director and CEO Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan made wrap up remarks.
The participants said the economy of Bangladesh is turning around after overcoming the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The country's economy is rebounding with higher growth by overcoming all obstacles.
Bangladesh is going to join the ranks of developing countries officially in 2026. The dream now is to transform into a developed country. Non-bank financial institutions of the country are also in this journey over the last five decades making important contributions.
The minister said the world is changing rapidly. New things are appearing. Non-bank financial institutions have also undergone changes, mode of services have also changed.
The BLCFA chairman said in neighboring country India the small and medium industries have developed a lot in housing sector and in different other industrial sectors. It has set an example in India.
In an effort to showcase the services and activities of NBFI in the context of Bangladesh, Banik Barta and BLFCA have organized the fair and the discussion meeting. The theme of the discussion was 'Possibilities and Challenges of Non-Bank Financial Institutions in Economic Development'.
The fair has five pavilions with 12 stalls. Participants in the day-long event, have the opportunities to win various interesting prizes including motorcycles, mobile phones, refrigerators, laptops, air tickets for Dhaka-Maldives-Dhaka, Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka and Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka and smart TVs. The event was open for all.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidul Alam new IBF chairman
MBL starts Foundation Training for TAO
BRAC Bank hits 750th Agent Banking outlets milestone
Uttara Bank re-elects Iftekharul Islam as Vice Chairman
Chinese CCCC to collect toll in Bangabandhu tunnel  
Nestle ships baby formula to US from Switzerland amid shortages
FSIBL sponsors AIUB Robotic Team at upcoming US varsity vying
Stocks fall for 6th running day, DSE dips to 10-month lows


Latest News
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Russia to send oil rejected by Europe to Asia, other regions, says Novak
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft