NBFIs hold day-long fair to showcase products, services

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated a day-long fair at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday jointly organized by a national Bengali daily and Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA).

All the top non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) operating in the country participated in the fair and showcased their products and services.

Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Editor of Banik Barta, Mominul Islam, Chairman of BLFCA and Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited addressed the inaugural function. IIDFC managing director and CEO Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan made wrap up remarks.

The participants said the economy of Bangladesh is turning around after overcoming the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The country's economy is rebounding with higher growth by overcoming all obstacles.

Bangladesh is going to join the ranks of developing countries officially in 2026. The dream now is to transform into a developed country. Non-bank financial institutions of the country are also in this journey over the last five decades making important contributions.

The minister said the world is changing rapidly. New things are appearing. Non-bank financial institutions have also undergone changes, mode of services have also changed.

The BLCFA chairman said in neighboring country India the small and medium industries have developed a lot in housing sector and in different other industrial sectors. It has set an example in India.

In an effort to showcase the services and activities of NBFI in the context of Bangladesh, Banik Barta and BLFCA have organized the fair and the discussion meeting. The theme of the discussion was 'Possibilities and Challenges of Non-Bank Financial Institutions in Economic Development'.

The fair has five pavilions with 12 stalls. Participants in the day-long event, have the opportunities to win various interesting prizes including motorcycles, mobile phones, refrigerators, laptops, air tickets for Dhaka-Maldives-Dhaka, Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka and Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka and smart TVs. The event was open for all.









