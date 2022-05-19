Gold price up by Tk 1750 to Tk 78,265 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewllers' Association (Bajus), an organization of jewllers, has increased gold price by Tk 1,750 per bhori with effect from Wednesday.

Bajus Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring came up with the announcement at a meeting saying that the prices of gold are climbing in the international market.

The price of 22-carat gold per bhori will increase from 76,515 to Tk78,265, said Bajus.

According to Bajus, 21-carat gold will be sold at Tk74,682 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk 64,013 per bhori. The price of traditional gold has been increased by Tk 1, 166 to Tk 53, 362. -UNB















