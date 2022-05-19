Proposals to buy 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 7 other items approved

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved eight proposals, including import of 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet the growing domestic demand.

The approval came CCGP meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said PetroBangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a cost of around Taka 909.14 crore.

He said the meeting also approved a proposal of the Civil Aviation Authority to appoint Nippon Koei Co Ltd as a consultant of the 'Detailed Feasibility Study of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib International Airport Project (1st Revision).

Through this proposal the project cost will increase by Taka 13.26 crore.

CCGP also approved a proposal of the BRTA under the Road, Transport and Highway Division to procure around 30.45 lakh number plates and same number RFID tags, over 1.10 lakh replaceable number plates and RFID tags and 40.35 lakh digital registration certificates from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) for Taka 835.26 crore.

The meeting also approved a variation proposal of the Roads and Highways Department for engaging contractor for 'Up-gradation of District Highways to Appropriate Standards and Widths (Barisal Zone)" Project Package No WP-10 by joint venture of Rana Builders Pvt Ltd and Dhaly Construction Ltd and Hassan Techno Builders Ltd.

CCGP approved a proposal of the Mongla Port Authority to procure one pilot mother vessel and related parts from Karnafuly Ship Builders Ltd with Taka 186.95 crore.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the Mongla Port Authority to procure Self-Propelled Barge, Service Tug Boat, Pontoon with Mooring Gear and Dumb Barge under the 'Modern Waste and Exhaust Oil Management at Mongla Port "Project Package No G-1, Lot-2 from Radiant Shipyard Ltd, Dhaka with Taka 40.90 crore.

CCGP also approved a variation proposal of the Shipping Authority to appoint ANSE Technologies as a consultant under the "Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS)" project.

Through the variation, he said, the cost will increase by Taka 10.34 crore. The meeting also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to import 40 thousand Metric tons DAP Fertilizer from OCP,SA Morroco with around Taka 407.41 crore.














