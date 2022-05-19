Video
'Government pragmatic in handling on-going economic issues'

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 317
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan (middle) attends a round table discussion on national budget organised by the ICMAB at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was very much prudent and sincere in handling the on-going economic issues in the country.
He said the country's economy affected by the pandemic fallout and the impact of the Russia - Ukraine war is very much under the control of the government which has been taking pragmatic and appropriate measurer to maintain the pace economic growth and infrastructural developments.
The Planning Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a round table discussion on national budget 2022-23 organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet, Dhaka on Tuesday.
Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury was present as Special Guest at the event. Dr. Zahid Bakht, Chairman, Agrani Bank Ltd and Prof. Mustafizur Rahman Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) were present as guests of honour.
ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA presided over the discussion. Seminar and Conference Committee Chairman A. K. M. Delwer Hussain delivered a welcome speech.
ICMAB Council Member and ICMAB Past President Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam moderated the session and Md. Munirul Islam offered vote of thanks. ICMAB Secretary A. K. M. presented the Key-note paper on the National Budget 2022-23.
Speakers at the event highlighted the do's and don'ts of the budget for the coming financial year considering the current global situation.
In order to boost FDI, the speakers opined to lower the corporate tax in line with competing countries. They also demanded consistent tax policy  o bring the private investors under confidence.
 It is also necessary to restructure tax rates of the individual tax payers to give a relief to the low income group. Considering the on-going inflation scenario, the government should find out the ways to keep the mid-income group in a comfort zone.
The upcoming budget should also give due importance on the parliament election to be held in next year. Income generating development projects should completed as early as possible avoiding time overrun and cost overrun.
They suggested to defer the development projects, which will not generate any income for the government in near future. The budget for 2022-23 will be very crucial or balancing between revenue earning targets of the government and hard reality of increasing trend of inflation.


« PreviousNext »

