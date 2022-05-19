Import consignment tracking made compulsory for banks

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday made tracking of import shipments a must asking banks to prevent import-based money laundering.

The central bank move comes at a time when the country's import payments reached a record high of $61.52 billion so far.

The surge in import payments prompted the central bank to slap a high margin on opening of letters of credit for import of luxurious items and non-essential items.

Banks have been asked to slap at least 75 per cent margin on Letter of Credit (LC) for import of non-essential items. Money laundering from the country mostly takes place in disguise of trade-related transactions.

Amid a surge in the country's import payments in the current fiscal year 2021-2022, checking trade-based money laundering has become a major concern for the authorities.

Due to high import payments, the country's trade deficit and current account deficit reached all-time highs of $24.91 billion and $14.07 billion respectively in July-March of FY22.

As a result, foreign exchange reserve of the country has come under a huge pressure and declined below $42 billion in May from $48.06 billion in August 2021.

According to a BB circular issued on Tuesday, banks need to be ensured regarding on board of import goods.

Prior to the issuance of the import trading-related circular, the Bangladesh Bank on April 20 made the tracking of export shipments a must.

The instruction to track export shipments has also been issued to check money laundering. Bankers said that the tracking system could safeguard import of goods for which payments were needed to be made.

The instruction will bring safety to protect payments without shipments for banks, they said.

According to the US-based think-tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI), over $49.65 billion was siphoned out of Bangladesh in six years between 2009 and 2015.











