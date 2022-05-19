Two drug traders held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 18: Chattogram Metropolitan Police today arrested two alleged drug traders with 185 grams of ice (crystal meth) from city's Badamtala area of Khwaja road under Chandgaon thana.

The arrested are Hamid Hossain, 28, son of Abdur Rahim and Md. Faruk, 38, son of late Abdur Rashid, both were hailed from Chadek Nagar Gabtal area of Islampur union under Rangunia upazila of the district.

Moinur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon thana, said both the drug traders arrested with the seized contraband goods from the area on Wednesday morning.

"Police recovered 100-gram of ice (crystal meth) wrapped with white polythene after searching Hamid's body and 85 grams from Faruk possession," he said, adding that the estimated value of the recovered crystal meth is approximately Taka 18.50 lakh. -BSS





