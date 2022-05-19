Over 200 houses damaged as nor’wester lashes Kurigram

KURIGRAM, May 18: More than 200 houses of five unions in Bhuruingamari upazila of Kurigram district have been damaged as a nor'wester hit the upazila early Wednesday.

The storm uprooted trees and damaged standing Boro crops.

Locals said the hour-long nor'wester coupled with thundershower lashed Bhuruingamari sadar, Paikerchhara, Char Bhuruingamari, Shilkhuri, and Bongosonahat around 4am.

Electricity supply remained snapped since the storm hit the areas as electric poles were damaged by the nor'wester.

Abu Shahadat Md Bazlur Rahman, a member of Paikerchhara union parishad, said, "Around 20-25 houses and many trees of my ward were uprooted by the nor'wester. Boro crop lands were also inundated in the area. I along with the villagers have been working to repair the houses."

Paikerchhara union parishad chairman Abdur Razzak Sarkar said around 100 houses of his union have been damaged and Boro crops on 150-200 bighas of land have been inundated.

ATM Fazlul Haque, former chairman of Char Bhuruingamari union, said two of his homesteads were damaged as the storm hit his house.

Besides, around 50 houses and many trees were damaged at Char Bhuruingamari union, he added. -UNB





