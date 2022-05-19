Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 6:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Over 200 houses damaged as nor’wester lashes Kurigram

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

KURIGRAM, May 18: More than 200 houses of five unions in Bhuruingamari upazila of Kurigram district have been damaged as a nor'wester hit the upazila early Wednesday.
The storm uprooted trees and damaged standing Boro crops.  
Locals said the hour-long nor'wester coupled with thundershower lashed Bhuruingamari sadar, Paikerchhara, Char Bhuruingamari, Shilkhuri, and Bongosonahat around 4am.
Electricity supply remained snapped since the storm hit the areas as electric poles were damaged by the nor'wester.
Abu Shahadat Md Bazlur Rahman, a member of Paikerchhara union parishad, said, "Around 20-25 houses and many trees of my ward were uprooted by the nor'wester. Boro crop lands were also inundated in the area. I along with the villagers have been working to repair the houses."  
Paikerchhara union parishad chairman Abdur Razzak Sarkar said around 100 houses of his union have been damaged and Boro crops on 150-200 bighas of land have been inundated.
ATM Fazlul Haque, former chairman of Char Bhuruingamari union, said two of his homesteads were damaged as the storm hit his house.
Besides, around 50 houses and many trees were damaged at Char Bhuruingamari union, he added.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VC CU speaks at a discussion
Awareness campaign in the capital
Two drug traders held in Ctg
Over 200 houses damaged as nor’wester lashes Kurigram
3 to die for killing minor boy in Ctg
Premier University VC inaugurates Allianz Frances' 'French Choir Music'
Five rivers in Barishal breach danger mark
49 suspected Jamaat-Shibir activists held in Ctg


Latest News
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Russia to send oil rejected by Europe to Asia, other regions, says Novak
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft