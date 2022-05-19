3 to die for killing minor boy in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 18: A Chattogram court on Wednesday sentenced three people to death for killing a two-year-old boy in the city's south Bakalia area.

Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Jashim Uddin handed down the verdict against Nazma Begum, her sons - Md Hasan and Md Farid for killing child Abdur Rahman Araf, 2, son of Abdul Qayyum. According to the prosecution, the accused Farid had an enmity with Nurul Alam Miah.

The convicts plotted to kill tenant's son Araf in order to trap the building owner, local councilor Nurul Alam Mia.

The convicts drowned Araf to death in the rooftop of the building of Nurul Alam Mia on June 6, 2020. Later, police recovered the body on the next day. A case was filed with Bakalia thana in this connection on June 7. -BSS

