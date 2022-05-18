

IFIC Bank opens Sandwip and Patuakhali branch

On 17 May, Samrat Kissa, UNO, Sandwip Upazilla inaugurated the Branch in presence of Mainuddin Mission, Vice Chairman, Sandwip Upazilla Complex, Mokammel Hoque, Company Secretary, IFIC Bank Ltd, Moktadir Mowla Selim, Mayor, Sandwip Municipality along with other higher bank officials including local dignitaries and businessmen at the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier on 16 May, IFIC Bank Patuakhali Branch was inaugurated by Jannat Ara Nahid, UNO, Patuakhali Sadar, where Md Reaz Uddin, President, Bus and Minibus Owner Association, Mohammad Motiur Rahman, District Muktijodhdha Commander, Monjurul Mumin, Branch and SME Division, IFIC Bank Ltd along with other higher bank officials with local dignitaries were also present at the programme.

IFIC Bank has inaugurated its 161 and 162Branches at Patuakhali and Sandwip respectively on 16 May and 17 May 2022 to offer modern banking services at the doorstep of respectable customers of the area.On 17 May, Samrat Kissa, UNO, Sandwip Upazilla inaugurated the Branch in presence of Mainuddin Mission, Vice Chairman, Sandwip Upazilla Complex, Mokammel Hoque, Company Secretary, IFIC Bank Ltd, Moktadir Mowla Selim, Mayor, Sandwip Municipality along with other higher bank officials including local dignitaries and businessmen at the inaugural ceremony.Earlier on 16 May, IFIC Bank Patuakhali Branch was inaugurated by Jannat Ara Nahid, UNO, Patuakhali Sadar, where Md Reaz Uddin, President, Bus and Minibus Owner Association, Mohammad Motiur Rahman, District Muktijodhdha Commander, Monjurul Mumin, Branch and SME Division, IFIC Bank Ltd along with other higher bank officials with local dignitaries were also present at the programme.