

Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend

It is worth mentioning that the participants and Shareholders present at the AGM duly approved all agenda including the audit report and 12.50 pc cash and 10.00% stock dividend for the year 2021.

Chairman of the Bank and Freedom Fighter, Dr. H. B. M. Iqbal, Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, along with members of the Board of Directors such as Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; B.H Haroon, MP; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Shaila Shelley Khan, Independent Director Naba Gopal Banik, Alternate Director A.H.M Ferdous, Honorable Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA; Mohammad Akram Hossain, FCS, Company Secretary were present along with the shareholders.

The Chairman sincerely appreciated the participation and support of the customers, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission and mass media. He also wished for good health and safety for everyone and encouraged all bank officials to work hard towards an even better operating profit for the coming year.

Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA presented the performance report of 2021.







