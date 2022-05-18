Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend

Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend

The Premier Bank Ltd held its 23rd Annual General Meeting online on Tuesday, says a press release.
It is worth mentioning that the participants and Shareholders present at the AGM duly approved all agenda including the audit report and 12.50 pc cash and 10.00% stock dividend for the year 2021.
Chairman of the Bank and Freedom Fighter, Dr. H. B. M. Iqbal, Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, along with members of the Board of Directors such as Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; B.H Haroon, MP; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Shaila Shelley Khan, Independent Director Naba Gopal Banik, Alternate Director A.H.M Ferdous, Honorable Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA; Mohammad Akram Hossain, FCS, Company Secretary were present along with the shareholders.
The Chairman sincerely appreciated the participation and support of the customers, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission and mass media. He also wished for good health and safety for everyone and encouraged all bank officials to work hard towards an even better operating profit for the coming year.
Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA presented the performance report of 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank opens Sandwip and Patuakhali branch
Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend
NCC Bank to introduce Islamic Banking window
US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exports
BGIC elects Nasir Uddin Chy as Independent Director
Thailand’s economy rebounds after Covid battering
ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance
Uttara Finance cuts disbursing non-performing loans


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft