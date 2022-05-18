Video
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022
Home Business

Banking Events

NCC Bank to introduce Islamic Banking window

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Limited is going to introduce Islamic banking through setting up separate windows by the end of the calendar year.
"We will introduce Islamic banking activities as its importance in the country is growing faster" said Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank while speaking at a press conference marking the bank's 29th founding anniversary at its head office in the city on Tuesday.
We have already received a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the Bangladesh Bank in this connection, he said.
Currently, 10 full-fledged Islamic banks have been operating with 1671 branches out of 10937 branches of the whole banking sector. In addition, 41 Islamic banking branches of 9 conventional commercial banks and 368 Islamic banking branches of 13 conventional commercial banks are also providing Islamic financial services in Bangladesh.
NCC Bank is also planning to enhance its financing in Retail and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) for minimising risk and diversifying portfolios by the next two years, the bank's top executive said.
Under the new plans of the bank, the investment in Retail and SME will reach at 35 per cent of its total loans and advances within 2023-24 from the existing level of 24 per cent, he said. "We are focusing on retail and SME financing aiming to bring more unbanked people in the banking network for ensuring sustainable growth of our businesses," Rashid said.
NCC Bank is now working to become one of the country's top ranking banks within the next five years by increasing the number of customers through using the latest technologies, he said.
He said the bank has started works to provide services to our valued customers in a better way along with a cost effective manner.
"Actually, the PCB is trying to attract new customers, particularly the younger generation, by offering innovative products and services," he said.
As part of the initiatives, NCC Bank is going to invest more in information and communications technology (ICT) for boosting the automation process of the bank using the latest financial technology (FinTech), he added.
Besides, the conventional scheduled bank is updating its core banking solution (CBS) system, gradually aiming to process more transactions properly.
CBS system allows inter-connectivity between branches of the same bank and facilitates management of deposit, loan, and credit processing. The customers may operate their accounts as well as avail banking services from any branch of the bank within the network.
Not only customers, the NCC Bank is also working for the betterment of its more than 2200 employees through amending rules and regulations.
"We are working to improve productivity by creating a congenial working environment with awarding and recognition for better performances of our employees," the CEO said. NCC Bank is also working for stakeholders particularly shareholders by expediting business activities through improving its capital base.
The "Capital to Risk-Weighted-Assets" ratio (CRAR) of NCC Bank rose to 15.86 per cent in 2021 from 13.22 per cent a year ago despite the falling trend of the capital base of the country's banking system.


