BGIC elects Nasir Uddin Chy as Independent Director
Nasir Uddin Chowdhury was unanimously elected as the independent director of the Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. company in its 192nd meeting of the Board of Directors, says a press release.
Nasir Uddin Chowdhury is currently the Managing Director of Eastern Group. He is the Vice-Chairman of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh, the President of the Governing Body of the BGMEA Institute of Fashion and Technology and the former First Vice-President of the BGMEA.
He was also the Chairman of Lions Foundation, Chittagong and former Governor of International Lion District-315 B4 Bangladesh. He holds a Master's Degree in Economics from Chittagong University.