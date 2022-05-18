

BGIC elects Nasir Uddin Chy as Independent Director

Nasir Uddin Chowdhury is currently the Managing Director of Eastern Group. He is the Vice-Chairman of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh, the President of the Governing Body of the BGMEA Institute of Fashion and Technology and the former First Vice-President of the BGMEA.

He was also the Chairman of Lions Foundation, Chittagong and former Governor of International Lion District-315 B4 Bangladesh. He holds a Master's Degree in Economics from Chittagong University.





















