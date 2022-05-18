Video
Thailand’s economy rebounds after Covid battering

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

BANGKOK, May 17: Thailand's economy grew 2.2 percent in the first quarter as exports and tourism rebounded after the relaxation of pandemic restrictions, the country's main economic agency said Tuesday. During the pandemic, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy suffered its worst economic performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, with visitor numbers crashing from roughly 40 million annually.
But this month the tourism-dependent kingdom dropped almost all restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors, including the need for Covid-19 tests to travel. "The export sector is good... the tourism industry is getting better due to the relaxation of entry requirements for tourists," National Economic and Social Development Council secretary general Danucha Pichayanan said.
The agency said the economy grew by 2.2 percent in January to March compared with the same period last year, and by 1.1 percent compared with the previous quarter. The figures are a stark turnaround from the depths of the pandemic, which saw the economy contract by 6.1 percent in 2020.    -AFP


