

ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance

"SONGJOG" a non-profit organization purchased a brand-new Foton ambulance from ACI Motors on Monday. ACI Limited has organized a handover ceremony in the head office of ACI Limited, ACI Centre at Tejgaon, Dhaka. Managing Director of ACI Limited Dr. Arif Dowla was present as the Chief Guest and shared his valuable thoughts regarding Foton Ambulance and how it can become a life savior for the people, says a press release.

Along with him, Dr. F.H Ansarey, Managing Director, ACI Motors Ltd. and Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors Ltd. were present with other higher officials of ACI Limited. "SONGJOG" expressed their satisfaction observing the unique features of the ambulance and hoped that this type of brand-new ambulance can create enormous value in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh.

This brand-new Foton ambulance has unique features which ensures both patient and driver comfort. Moreover, it has all-round vents for central air-conditioning, built in oxygen cylinder, cabinet for medicine, first aid box and foldable patient stretcher. The driver cabin comprises of proper air-conditioning system, high-tech dash board, power steering, adjustable seats, auto window & door lock system. For safety of the driver and the patient the ambulance has anti-lock breaking technology. ACI motors will provide 3 years' service facility with 6 free services for this ambulance through their nation-wide service network.



