Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance

ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance

ACI Motors is a subsidiary of one of the biggest conglomerates in the country ACI Limited, has started marketing world-renowned commercial vehicle brand FOTON in 2019 as sole distributor in Bangladesh.
"SONGJOG" a non-profit organization purchased a brand-new Foton ambulance from ACI Motors on Monday. ACI Limited has organized a handover ceremony in the head office of ACI Limited, ACI Centre at Tejgaon, Dhaka. Managing Director of ACI Limited Dr. Arif Dowla was present as the Chief Guest and shared his valuable thoughts regarding Foton Ambulance and how it can become a life savior for the people, says a press release.
Along with him, Dr. F.H Ansarey, Managing Director, ACI Motors Ltd. and Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors Ltd. were present with other higher officials of ACI Limited. "SONGJOG" expressed their satisfaction observing the unique features of the ambulance and hoped that this type of brand-new ambulance can create enormous value in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh.
This brand-new Foton ambulance has unique features which ensures both patient and driver comfort. Moreover, it has all-round vents for central air-conditioning, built in oxygen cylinder, cabinet for medicine, first aid box and foldable patient stretcher. The driver cabin comprises of proper air-conditioning system, high-tech dash board, power steering, adjustable seats, auto window & door lock system. For safety of the driver and the patient the ambulance has anti-lock breaking technology. ACI motors will provide 3 years' service facility with 6 free services for this ambulance through their nation-wide service network.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank opens Sandwip and Patuakhali branch
Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend
NCC Bank to introduce Islamic Banking window
US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exports
BGIC elects Nasir Uddin Chy as Independent Director
Thailand’s economy rebounds after Covid battering
ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance
Uttara Finance cuts disbursing non-performing loans


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], advertis[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft