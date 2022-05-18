Video
Cashback on smartphones Galaxy A72, Galaxy A03 Core

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh has recently introduced attractive cashback opportunities and lucrative discounts on its stunning smartphone models - Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A03 Core.
Samsung is offering amazing cashback opportunities on Galaxy A72 of BDT 7,000, after which the price of the device becomes BDT 39,999 only! Moreover, with an additional discount of BDT 700, the new price of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is BDT 8,999 only, says a press release.
Featuring Android 11 (Go edition), Galaxy A03 Core will provide a high-quality smartphone experience along with a massive battery, powerful processor, and many more. Whereas, Galaxy A72 is a culmination of outstanding attributes and lustrous design and is the epitome of sophistication. Both devices will offer consumers the ultimate smartphone experience.
About the offer, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung has always thrived to bring the innovation that consumers need and want the most. Our goal is simple- make advanced technologies available to the smartphone users out there. That is exactly what we are striving toward through this cashback and discount offer. We hope that more consumers will now be able to use Samsung devices without worrying about the price point."


