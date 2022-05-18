Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

edotco BD wins multiple global awards

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

edotco Bangladesh Ltd., an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, recently won multiple awards at the Global Best Employer Awards 2022 in a number of categories.
The categories are excellence in Training, Talent Management, and Managing Health at Work.
In the individual categories, Ricky Steyn, Country Managing Director, clinched the Best Corporate Strategy Award, and Rizwan Hamid Quraishi, Director, Human Resources, took home the award for HR Professional of the Year. The awards were officially announced at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on May 6, last, attended by leading business leaders.
The Global Best Employer Awards 2022 is an annual event organized by the Employer Branding Institute in collaboration with World HRD Congress. Recognitions were awarded across 13 different categories to organisations, HR teams and individuals for their outstanding work across the HR function in Asia.
Ricky Steyn, Country Managing Director, edotco Bangladesh, said: "We are honored to receive these awards as they bear testimony to our commitment in delivering the best for our stakeholders. The recognitions reflect edotco's Bionic Organisation strategy that encourages people-centric culture and result in the effective and successful use of innovative and sustainable measures to achieve organizational excellence.
"This recognition will motivate us to adopt better organisational practices for employee well-being as well as play a key role in developing the equitable next-generation connectivity in Bangladesh and meeting its Digital vision."
edotco Bangladesh is the leading tower infrastructure provider in the country operating since 2013. Since its commencement, the company has been investing and innovating to ensure sustainable and right sharable infrastructure to enable seamless connectivity for all and achieve the country's digital vision.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank opens Sandwip and Patuakhali branch
Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend
NCC Bank to introduce Islamic Banking window
US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exports
BGIC elects Nasir Uddin Chy as Independent Director
Thailand’s economy rebounds after Covid battering
ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance
Uttara Finance cuts disbursing non-performing loans


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft