edotco BD wins multiple global awards

edotco Bangladesh Ltd., an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, recently won multiple awards at the Global Best Employer Awards 2022 in a number of categories.

The categories are excellence in Training, Talent Management, and Managing Health at Work.

In the individual categories, Ricky Steyn, Country Managing Director, clinched the Best Corporate Strategy Award, and Rizwan Hamid Quraishi, Director, Human Resources, took home the award for HR Professional of the Year. The awards were officially announced at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on May 6, last, attended by leading business leaders.

The Global Best Employer Awards 2022 is an annual event organized by the Employer Branding Institute in collaboration with World HRD Congress. Recognitions were awarded across 13 different categories to organisations, HR teams and individuals for their outstanding work across the HR function in Asia.

Ricky Steyn, Country Managing Director, edotco Bangladesh, said: "We are honored to receive these awards as they bear testimony to our commitment in delivering the best for our stakeholders. The recognitions reflect edotco's Bionic Organisation strategy that encourages people-centric culture and result in the effective and successful use of innovative and sustainable measures to achieve organizational excellence.

"This recognition will motivate us to adopt better organisational practices for employee well-being as well as play a key role in developing the equitable next-generation connectivity in Bangladesh and meeting its Digital vision."

edotco Bangladesh is the leading tower infrastructure provider in the country operating since 2013. Since its commencement, the company has been investing and innovating to ensure sustainable and right sharable infrastructure to enable seamless connectivity for all and achieve the country's digital vision.















