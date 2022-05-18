Video
Banglalink signs agreement with Smart Lab

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, has signed a corporate agreement with Smart Lab, a prominent technology organization in the country.
Under this agreement, employees of Smart Lab will enjoy Banglalink corporate connection, API-based bulk SMS, and OTP SMS routing, says a press release.
Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink, and Hasnain Md. Reyad, Managing Director, Smart Lab, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Ghazi Rafi Ahmed, Head of Emerging Business, Dhaka-North, Banglalink, Rajib Kanti Saha, Corporate Group Manager, Banglalink, and Rajib Kumar Saha, Corporate Account Manager, Banglalink, were present at the signing ceremony.
Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink is a future-forward company. We want to partner with organizations like Smart Lab to be a catalyst for their growth. I believe this arrangement will be beneficiary to Smart Lab."
Hasnain Md. Reyad, Managing Director, Smart Lab, said, "Banglalink is reaching new heights with the power of the fastest 4G mobile internet in the country. Smart Lab is happy to utilize services provided by Banglalink."
Banglalink will remain committed to ensuring seamless connectivity and state-of-the-art digital facilities for enterprises and customers.


