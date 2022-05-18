

859 farmers received potato insurance claim

A total of 859 insured potato farmers of BRAC Microfinance Program received this claim, says a press release.

Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Managing Director of Sadharan Bima Corporation - who was the chief guest of the event, handed over the cheque in this claim settlement event.

He mentioned, "SBC is committed to serve the people of this country with its insurance products, and if the crop insurance can be spread out all over the country, farmers will get then more affordable product".

The guest of honor of this event was Simon Winter, Executive Director of Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA). The special guests were Bibekananda Saha, General Manager, SBC; Md. Mahbubul Alam Basunia, Agriculture Extension Officer, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Sadullapur; Md. Shahriar Khan, Upazila Chairman, Sadullapur, Gaibandha;. Moreover, Md. Jakir Hossain, Deputy General Manager, SBC; Olga Speckhardt, Head of Global Insurance Solutions, Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA); Md. Arafat Hossain, Team Leader, Bangladesh Micro insurance Market Development Project, Swisscontact; Md. Aminul Moven, Insurance Program Lead, SFSA Bangladesh; from BRAC Microfinance Tanvir Rahman Dhaly, Program Head and Head of Micro insurance, Ali Tareque Parvez, Team Lead, Agriculture Insurance and K. A. Rahman, Divisional Manager, North West, were present in the event. Abdul Karim, Manager of SBC, anchored the event. The program was chaired by Farhad Zamil, Country Director of SFSA Bangladesh.

Almost 416,000 policies on potato, rice, maize and bean sold among the farmers and in this project crop insurance products are piloted in 64 sub-districts under 16 districts in the northern, southern and eastern part of Bangladesh. Moreover, more than 300,000 farmers received weather forecasting and agri-advisory services over phone as a value-added service which actually benefitted them in many ways for their crop production.























Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC) has settled BDT 1,460,838 insurance claim through an event on 16 May for the weather index-based crop insurance for potato of BRAC Microfinance under Crop Surokkha project.A total of 859 insured potato farmers of BRAC Microfinance Program received this claim, says a press release.Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Managing Director of Sadharan Bima Corporation - who was the chief guest of the event, handed over the cheque in this claim settlement event.He mentioned, "SBC is committed to serve the people of this country with its insurance products, and if the crop insurance can be spread out all over the country, farmers will get then more affordable product".The guest of honor of this event was Simon Winter, Executive Director of Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA). The special guests were Bibekananda Saha, General Manager, SBC; Md. Mahbubul Alam Basunia, Agriculture Extension Officer, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Sadullapur; Md. Shahriar Khan, Upazila Chairman, Sadullapur, Gaibandha;. Moreover, Md. Jakir Hossain, Deputy General Manager, SBC; Olga Speckhardt, Head of Global Insurance Solutions, Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA); Md. Arafat Hossain, Team Leader, Bangladesh Micro insurance Market Development Project, Swisscontact; Md. Aminul Moven, Insurance Program Lead, SFSA Bangladesh; from BRAC Microfinance Tanvir Rahman Dhaly, Program Head and Head of Micro insurance, Ali Tareque Parvez, Team Lead, Agriculture Insurance and K. A. Rahman, Divisional Manager, North West, were present in the event. Abdul Karim, Manager of SBC, anchored the event. The program was chaired by Farhad Zamil, Country Director of SFSA Bangladesh.Almost 416,000 policies on potato, rice, maize and bean sold among the farmers and in this project crop insurance products are piloted in 64 sub-districts under 16 districts in the northern, southern and eastern part of Bangladesh. Moreover, more than 300,000 farmers received weather forecasting and agri-advisory services over phone as a value-added service which actually benefitted them in many ways for their crop production.