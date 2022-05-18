Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

859 farmers received potato insurance claim

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

859 farmers received potato insurance claim

859 farmers received potato insurance claim

Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC) has settled BDT 1,460,838 insurance claim through an event on 16 May for the weather index-based crop insurance for potato of BRAC Microfinance under Crop Surokkha project.
A total of 859 insured potato farmers of BRAC Microfinance Program received this claim, says a press release.
Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Managing Director of Sadharan Bima Corporation - who was the chief guest of the event, handed over the cheque in this claim settlement event.
He mentioned, "SBC is committed to serve the people of this country with its insurance products, and if the crop insurance can be spread out all over the country, farmers will get then more affordable product".
The guest of honor of this event was Simon Winter, Executive Director of Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA). The special guests were  Bibekananda Saha, General Manager, SBC; Md. Mahbubul Alam Basunia, Agriculture Extension Officer, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Sadullapur; Md. Shahriar Khan, Upazila Chairman, Sadullapur, Gaibandha;. Moreover,  Md. Jakir Hossain, Deputy General Manager, SBC; Olga Speckhardt, Head of Global Insurance Solutions, Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA);  Md. Arafat Hossain, Team Leader, Bangladesh Micro insurance Market Development Project, Swisscontact;  Md. Aminul Moven, Insurance Program Lead, SFSA Bangladesh; from BRAC Microfinance  Tanvir Rahman Dhaly, Program Head and Head of Micro insurance,  Ali Tareque Parvez, Team Lead, Agriculture Insurance and  K. A. Rahman, Divisional Manager, North West, were present in the event. Abdul Karim, Manager of SBC, anchored the event. The program was chaired by Farhad Zamil, Country Director of SFSA Bangladesh.
Almost 416,000 policies on potato, rice, maize and bean sold among the farmers and in this project crop insurance products are piloted in 64 sub-districts under 16 districts in the northern, southern and eastern part of Bangladesh. Moreover, more than 300,000 farmers received weather forecasting and agri-advisory services over phone as a value-added service which actually benefitted them in many ways for their crop production.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank opens Sandwip and Patuakhali branch
Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend
NCC Bank to introduce Islamic Banking window
US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exports
BGIC elects Nasir Uddin Chy as Independent Director
Thailand’s economy rebounds after Covid battering
ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance
Uttara Finance cuts disbursing non-performing loans


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft