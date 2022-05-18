15pc discount on Walton computer products at E-Plaza

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is offering a flat 15 percent discount on computer products at its online sales platform E-plaza under the ongoing 'Walton Laptop Online Discount Fair'.

Customers are getting the flat discount benefit on the purchase of Walton brand's laptops, computers and computer accessories at E-plaza (https://cut.ly/uHonLfB) from May 15 to July 31, 2022, says a press release.

Walton IT Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said that customers have to use online payment gateway such as debit/credit card, mobile banking and also take home delivery of their purchased product to avail the discount.

He added that the discount facility is also available on the product's purchased with maximum 3 months EMI facility from E-Plaza. In this case, the minimum price of the purchased product should be Tk. 10,000.

The details and updates of 'Walton Laptop Online Discount Fair' can be found on Walton Computer's official Facebook page.

At present, Walton is manufacturing and marketing various models of different configured and priced Laptops under Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Karonda and Waxjambu series, along with several models of desktops PCs, All-in-One Unify PCs, Android and Windows Tab at affordable prices.

Besides, Walton is also manufacturing and marketing different models of monitors, keyboard etc.

Customers are getting after-sales services for maximum 2 years on Walton laptop and 3 years on Walton desktop.







