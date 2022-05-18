Euromoney, Asiamoney find StanChart as BD trade finance market leader

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StandChart) has been recognised as the "Market Leader for Trade Finance" in Bangladesh as part of the 2022 Euromoney Trade Finance Survey and the 2022 Asiamoney Trade Finance Survey.

Divided into quantitative and qualitative sections, each survey asks clients to comment on their use of trade finance services and nominate their top providers. Providers who meet the criteria and necessary provisions of having the greatest market share globally, regionally, and locally are designated as Market Leaders. Clients are also asked to evaluate the quality of service provided by financial institutions as part of the survey.

The 2022 surveys saw responses from over 10,700 individual clients - emphasising StandChart's strong presence in and contribution to the trade finance space.

StandChart CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "We are humbled to be recognised as Market Leader for Trade Finance by the Euromoney and Asiamoney Trade Finance Surveys based on clients' feedback, which is a testament to the trust earned over 117 years uninterrupted service in Bangladesh. As one of the longest standing partners in progress to Bangladesh, it has been our mission to be the trusted gateway to Bangladesh, starting with executing the first sovereign LC for sovereign Bangladesh and today enabling around 14% of country trade. The last two years have seen us grow and evolve to meet client and community needs - and I am excited to keep doing just that in the coming months and years."

StandChart Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking Head Managing Director Enamul Huque said: "Winning Market Leader for Trade Finance in both the surveys is an honour - especially because this win is based on client opinions and testimony. We are grateful to our clients for their votes of confidence and to our regulators and stakeholders for working in concert with us during these unprecedented times."

StandChart plays a key role in leading and shaping the trade finance space. In 2021 alone, StandChart poneered the first trade financing transaction using Risk Free Rate (RFR) - to support and expedite the transition from LIBOR; executed the nation's first local Sustainable Trade Finance Transaction; launched the country's first Digital Trade Counter; arranged the first ever Green Bond in Bangladesh for Pran Agro Limited, a concern of PRAN-RFL Group; arranged the first Green Zero-Coupon Bond for SAJIDA Foundation.

Euromoney is an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance. First published in 1969, it is the flagship production of Euromoney Institutional Investor plc.











