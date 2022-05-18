Shippers' Council and MACN exchange views



A view exchange meeting between Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) and Bangladesh visiting Maritime Anti- Corruption Network (MACN) representatives and Former DG Shipping Cadre Arif BN held on Tuesday, in SCB own office conference room, Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the Chairmanship of Md. Rezaul Karim Chairman, SCB, says a press release.The meeting discussed various issues related to trade and business and port, Maritime Facilities and Development of Maritime Sector in Bangladesh.MACN representatives Martin Benderson, Jonas Soberg Erlandsen and Mathias Bak and SCB Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Ganesh Chandra Saha and Ataur Rahman Khan were present at the meeting.