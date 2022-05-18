Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Disaster management skill important for sustainable dev

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Correspondent

Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management speaking at the while launching of the private sector emergency operation center (PEOC) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Tuesday.

Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management speaking at the while launching of the private sector emergency operation center (PEOC) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Tuesday.

Speakers in symposium on natural disasters risk management said disaster severely impact mass people and environment and impede the private sector by disrupting supply chain, production and overall marketing.
It is therefore imperative to engage private sector in disaster risks management to face and mitigate the loss and hazards and create public preparedness to face disaster and its devastation at all level.  
They said private sector participation and leadership in disaster risk management is important while launching the private sector emergency operation center (PEOC) held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Tuesday.
The event was jointly organized by SUPER project initiated jointly by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), ActionAid Bangladesh, United Purpose and World Vision. SUPER project is funded by European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid.
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said disaster risk has far-reaching consequences from disaster like earthquake, fire and chemical explosion heavily strike on sustainability of enterprise.
Bangladesh has taken several policies to reduce disaster risks such as it needs to prioritize disaster management policies and action. The first ever private sector emergency operation centre has already been established at DCCI.
He also urged for proven and institutional financing techniques to mitigate disaster risks and its consequences on businesses. He said the government can ensure debt instruments- bond, grant and transfers.
It can also line up PPP based financing, securitization,  blended financing and low cost bank borrowing under a refinancing scheme to transfer massive risks of affected businesses. Later he said that private sector engagement in disaster risk management can play critical roles towards achieving our long cherished economic vision.
Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief said  for achieving sustainable economic development, attracting investment and to face the risks of hazards we need to improve our skills of disaster risks management.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank opens Sandwip and Patuakhali branch
Premier Bank approves 12.50pc cash and 10pc stock dividend
NCC Bank to introduce Islamic Banking window
US urges India to reverse ban on wheat exports
BGIC elects Nasir Uddin Chy as Independent Director
Thailand’s economy rebounds after Covid battering
ACI Ltd starts marketing brand-new FOTON ambulance
Uttara Finance cuts disbursing non-performing loans


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft