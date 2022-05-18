Disaster management skill important for sustainable dev



Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management speaking at the while launching of the private sector emergency operation center (PEOC) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Tuesday.

It is therefore imperative to engage private sector in disaster risks management to face and mitigate the loss and hazards and create public preparedness to face disaster and its devastation at all level.

They said private sector participation and leadership in disaster risk management is important while launching the private sector emergency operation center (PEOC) held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organized by SUPER project initiated jointly by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), ActionAid Bangladesh, United Purpose and World Vision. SUPER project is funded by European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said disaster risk has far-reaching consequences from disaster like earthquake, fire and chemical explosion heavily strike on sustainability of enterprise.

Bangladesh has taken several policies to reduce disaster risks such as it needs to prioritize disaster management policies and action. The first ever private sector emergency operation centre has already been established at DCCI.

He also urged for proven and institutional financing techniques to mitigate disaster risks and its consequences on businesses. He said the government can ensure debt instruments- bond, grant and transfers.

It can also line up PPP based financing, securitization, blended financing and low cost bank borrowing under a refinancing scheme to transfer massive risks of affected businesses. Later he said that private sector engagement in disaster risk management can play critical roles towards achieving our long cherished economic vision.

Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief said for achieving sustainable economic development, attracting investment and to face the risks of hazards we need to improve our skills of disaster risks management.















