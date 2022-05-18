Video
Nearly 17,000 tonnes of VGF rice allocated for fishers amid fishing ban

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

The government has allocated 16,751.56 tonnes of VGF rice for fishermen during the 65-day ban from May 20 to July 23 on fishing in the country's maritime water.
The allocation has been made under the government's humanitarian food aid program in the fiscal year 2021-22 for 2,99135 families in 67 upazilas under 14 coastal districts and Chittagong metropolis.
Under this, each registered fisher family would be provided 40 kg of rice per month in the first phase and a total of 56 kg of rice in 42 days, said a press release.
The Ministry of Fisheries has issued a sanction order in this regard on May 12 in favor of the concerned Deputy Commissioners.
Instructions have been given to complete the lifting and distribution of VGF rice among the fishermen by June 10, 2022. Grants would be distributed in accordance with the VGF policy.
The allotted upazilas included Batiaghata, Dakop, Paikgachha, Koyra, Dumuria, Dighalia and Rupsha in Khulna district, Mongla in Bagerhat district, Morelganj Sharankhola, Asashuni and Shyamnagar in Satkhira district, Banshkhali in Chittagong district, Anwara, Mirsarai, Chakaria, Maheshkhali, Ukhia, Pekua, Kutubdia, Teknaf and Ramu.
In order to ensure proper breeding, production, conservation of marine fisheries and sustainable fishery in the marine waters, the ministry has issued a notification imposing ban on fishing for 65 days under the powers given by the Marine Fisheries Act- 2020.


