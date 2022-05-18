Video
Abdul Haque conferred with The Order of the Rising Sun

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Abdul Haque

The Government of Japan conferred the 'Order of the Rising Sun' to Abdul Haque, the pioneer of the reconditioned car import trade of Bangladesh.
Abdul Haque, former President of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) and Managing Director of Haq's Bay Automobiles, received Japanse government honour 'the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.'
Mr. Haque alongwith other two Bangladeshis has been conferred the order this year.  
The conferral recognizes his outstanding contribution to promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Bangladesh. He contributed to developing Japan-Bangladesh economic relations by tirelessly working to improve the business environment for Japanese companies in Bangladesh and built wide networks with Bangladeshi companies.
The Order of the Rising Sun is a Japanese order, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The Order was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government, created on 10 April 1875 by decree of the Council of State. The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun.
Abdul Haque is the founder President of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA). He served the association as the president for 3 times. Mr. Haque is the honorary consul of Djibouti in Bangladesh. He is the special advisor of Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Dhaka (JCAID) and a Director of IDCOL.


