Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:37 AM
Home Business

Stocks fall for 5th running day

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Stocks extended the losing streak for the fifth straight session as risk-averse investors opted for a quick profit on major sector issues.
DSEX, the key index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down 27.42 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 6,403. Two other indices also ended marginally lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.25 points to finish at 2,363 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 1.52 points to close at 1,408.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also fell to Tk 7.75 billion, which was 24 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 10.24 billion.
Out of 379 issues traded, 245 declined, 89 advanced and 45 issues remained unchanged.
Beximco was the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 468 million changing hands, followed by Shinepukur Ceramics, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, Salvo Chemicals and Fu-Wang Ceramic.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) shedding 140 points to settle at 18,726 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) losing 84 points to close at 11,237.
Of the issues traded, 197 declined, 63 advanced and 33 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port-city bourse traded 13.23 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 279 million.    -BSS


