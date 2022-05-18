Akij signs deal with Swiss tech firm to set up flour mill



Nathalie Chuard Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard (middle in the rear row) along with top executives of Akij Essentials Ltd and B�hler witness signing of an business deal between the two firms at The Westin Dhaka on Tuesday.

This is one of the big investments in food commodity business by Akij Essentials. The signing ceremony took place at The Westin Dhaka on Tuesday.

Top management officials of Akij Essentials and the high officials of B�hler South East Asia Region and Bangladesh along with Nathalie Chuard, Switzerland's ambassador to Bangladesh were present.

Nathalie Chuard mentioned that it is a remarkable initiative on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Swiss-Bangladesh diplomatic relationship. Through this collaboration, B�hler is providing state of the art Swiss products, technology and service to Akij in a mutually beneficial way, which is also reinforcing food security in Bangladesh.

Akij Essentials Ltd. (AEL) has started its journey on 12th November, 2020 as a food commodity producer. AEL manufactures a wide range of daily essential products like various categories of rice, flour, sugar, salt, lentils and spices. It aim to provide the best quality to meet the daily necessities of people.

AEL being the food commodity business unit of Akij Resources Ltd. (ARL) ensures to bring out the finest products and uses the most state -of-the-art machinery for manufacturing. 'Essential' has been exhibited by keeping the Bengali tradition and culture as the center of attention. Essential plays a role of being welcoming, full of life, strongly bonded with the values and culture of the origin.









