Banks asked to keep margin from service exports in forex

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday called upon all scheduled banks to keep income from export of services in foreign currency instead of local currency.

The current regulations allow income from service in the form of inward remittances in foreign currency against service delivery abroad.

Presently, 70 per cent of inward remittances against ICT services can be retained in foreign currency accounts known as Exporter's Retention Quota (ERQ) Accounts and the scope is 60 per cent against other services exports.

To this end, the central bank on the day issued a circular stating that the banks should not outright encash inward remittances for credit in taka accounts without consent of the service income recipients.

The circular advised banks to intimate individual beneficiaries of inward remittances regarding the option for retention in foreign currency.

According to circular, banks need to guide their customers on facilities of outward remittances out of the retained amount for bonafide current account transactions.

















