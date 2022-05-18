Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dollar price jumps to Tk 101 at kerb market

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

The price of the US dollar hit Tk101 in the kerb (open) market on Tuesday amid the volatile forex supply in the market.
On Tuesday, several businesses blamed that they cannot buy US dollars due to the higher price. On the other hand banks also sell per US dollar at Tk 92 to Tk 93 on the day.
However, the price of dollars in the kerb market has grown even more. The traders said that they are not able to get dollars outside the bank now.
"I had to pay Tk100.50 to Tk101 to buy one US dollar from the kerb market on Tuesday. On Monday, the dollar was sold at Tk97.20 and Tk 97.30," said Abdullah Al-Mamun, a trader of old Dhaka, who is involved in import trading.
He told The Daily Observer that due to increasing dollar prices every day, some people are stocking dollars, purchasing it from the kerb market, which is pushing the price of dollars in the open market.
On Tuesday, state owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani banks sold per US dollar at Tk 92 to Tk92.50 while the private sector Eastern Bank also sold at Tk 92.50.
Md Serajul Islam, Executive Director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank (BB), said, "The open market economy now relies on market situation. Due to increased domestic consumption the import is under more pressure compared to export."
In such a situation banks are unable to meet the growing demand of forex, this is why dollar price has increased a bit, he said.
The decline of Covid-19
cases was met with a global hike in prices of commodities as the Russia-Ukraine war caused the supply and delivery costs to go up.
As a result, the demand for dollars rose and the Bangladeshi taka, like many other currencies in the world, began losing value.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks to remain open on Saturday
Dollar price jumps to Tk 101 at kerb market
Biden to host leaders of Finland, Sweden to discuss NATO bids
Bailey bridge collapses with stone-laden truck, driver injured  
Another massive promotion likely in civil admin
4 killed in road accidents across country
FS pleads India to hand over PK Halder
Electricity tariff set for a hike


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft