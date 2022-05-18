Biden to host leaders of Finland, Sweden to discuss NATO bids

WASHINGTON, May 17: US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Finland and Sweden at the White House on Thursday to discuss their historic bids to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will meet Biden to discuss the "NATO applications and European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global

issues and support for Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. -AFP









