Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bailey bridge collapses with stone-laden truck, driver injured  

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, May, 17:  A Bailey bridge at Daori Bazar on Bhola-Charfasson road has collapsed with a stone-laden truck, leaving three people including the driver seriously injured.
Witnesses said the stone-laden truck was crossing the Bailey bridge at about 11:00am on Tuesday. When the truck reached at the middle of the bridge, it suddenly collapsed and fell into the canal below.
Along with the stone-laden truck coming from Bhola, several other vehicles also fell into the canal
water with the collapse of the bridge.
Receiving information, Lalmohon police and Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.
They also joined the rescue operation of lifting the vehicles. Following the accident, movement of all kinds of vehicles on the inter-district highway of Bhola-Charfasson route have remained suspended, causing immense sufferings to the passengers.
Bhola's Roads and Highways Division Executive Engineer Md Nazmul Islam said the movement of vehicles would become normal within the next two days after repairing the broken Bailey bridge.
He said efforts were going on to lift the truck from the canal. Afterward, the repair work of the Bailey bridge will start once the tidal water recedes. It is expected that plying of vehicles would become normal by Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks to remain open on Saturday
Dollar price jumps to Tk 101 at kerb market
Biden to host leaders of Finland, Sweden to discuss NATO bids
Bailey bridge collapses with stone-laden truck, driver injured  
Another massive promotion likely in civil admin
4 killed in road accidents across country
FS pleads India to hand over PK Halder
Electricity tariff set for a hike


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft