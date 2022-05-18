Bailey bridge collapses with stone-laden truck, driver injured  

BHOLA, May, 17: A Bailey bridge at Daori Bazar on Bhola-Charfasson road has collapsed with a stone-laden truck, leaving three people including the driver seriously injured.

Witnesses said the stone-laden truck was crossing the Bailey bridge at about 11:00am on Tuesday. When the truck reached at the middle of the bridge, it suddenly collapsed and fell into the canal below.

Along with the stone-laden truck coming from Bhola, several other vehicles also fell into the canal

water with the collapse of the bridge.

Receiving information, Lalmohon police and Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.

They also joined the rescue operation of lifting the vehicles. Following the accident, movement of all kinds of vehicles on the inter-district highway of Bhola-Charfasson route have remained suspended, causing immense sufferings to the passengers.

Bhola's Roads and Highways Division Executive Engineer Md Nazmul Islam said the movement of vehicles would become normal within the next two days after repairing the broken Bailey bridge.

He said efforts were going on to lift the truck from the canal. Afterward, the repair work of the Bailey bridge will start once the tidal water recedes. It is expected that plying of vehicles would become normal by Wednesday.











