Another massive promotion likely in civil admin

The civil administration is likely to see another promotion spree this month or early next month, as the Ministry of Public Administration and the Superior Selection Board (SSB) have started preparation to elevate the ranks of some senior assistant secretaries (SAS) to the rank of deputy secretary (DS) and deputy secretaries (DS) to the status of joint secretary (JS).

To elevate the status of the cadre officials to the upper ranks, the Superior Selection Board (SSB) led by the Cabinet Secretary already started its meeting. The first meeting of the SSB was held on May 10 and before finalizing the lists of the eligible officials, several meeting would also be held, according to the PA Ministry and SSB sources.

Earlier on April 5 this year, the PA Ministry promoted a total of 96 joint secretaries at a time to the rank of additional secretary, beyond the sanctioned posts in the organogram for the civil bureaucracy.

Till date, there are some approved posts of 212 for the additional secretaries, 595 posts of joint secretaries and 1,324 posts of deputy secretaries in the civil bureaucracy. Against the posts, there are now 492 additional secretaries, 655 joint secretaries and 1,727 deputy secretaries in the administration.

Besides, some 1,600 senior assistant secretaries and some 1,514 assistant secretaries have been serving in the administration. The rank of the assistant secretaries is the entry level post of the bureaucracy.

According to the PA Ministry officials, they have been working now to elevate the status of senior assistant secretaries to the rank of deputy secretary and deputy secretaries to the rank of joint secretary.

While talking to reporters, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told that work has started to promote some officials to the rank of deputy secretary and joint secretary. After completion of the scrutiny and following the procedures, the promotion will be given.

According to sources in the PA Ministry, the promotion to the rank of joint secretary may be given at the end of this month or at the beginning of next month. However, those who want to be promoted to the post of deputy secretary will have to wait sometimes more till completion of the procedures.

An official attended the SSB meeting held on May 10 with the Cabinet Secretary in the chair told this correspondent that the first meeting reviewed the career documents of each officer for promotion to the post of joint secretary.

In particular, they have been examining issues whether there was any problem in the career or any allegations of corruption or misconduct against the officials. Some other important issues are also being reviewed in the meeting, he said, adding that there will be some more meetings in this regard. At the end of the review, a final list will be prepared for the promotion and the officials will be promoted.

The official further said that the promotion deprived officials of BCS 20th batch and other previous batches have been taken into consideration for promotion this time. At the same time, annual confidential reports of 21st batch officers have also been collected for consideration. Nothing can be said specifically about the promotion. However, the promotion may be given in late May or early June this year.

He, however, said that it has not yet been decided how many officers will be promoted. But, it can be said that that only those who are qualified will be promoted.

According to the sources, the deputy commissioners across the country have sent some personal information of the eligible officials to the Ministry of Public Administration before May 9 collecting from field and their family levels. Their documents and the information of the DCs will be further reviewed.

The PA Ministry sources said some 369 qualified officers with the rank of deputy secretary have been considered for promotion to the post of joint secretary. Of those, there are 24 regular officers of the 20th batch are being considered this time. Of the same batch, some 52 left out officials are also in the lists.

At the same time, 134 officials of different batches who were left out earlier from promotion and 189 are from other cadres have been included in the list. In the promotion given on 29 October 2021 to the post of joint secretary, a portion of the eligible officials were promoted.

On the other hand, the process of promotion to the post of deputy secretary has also started. Letters have already been sent to various ministries requesting them to send the list of interested or eligible cadre officers working their jurisdiction up to the 28th batch.

Till filing of this report, a list of 363 qualified officers has been prepared for considering for the promotion to the post of deputy secretary. Of those, 164 are from regular batch, 45 from economic cadre merged with the administration and 154 are left out from different batches.











