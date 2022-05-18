Video
4 killed in road accidents across country

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in the capital Dhaka, Habiganj and Joypurhat on Tuesday.
in Dhaka city, a scooter driver was killed in a bus collision in  front of the police box on Jasim Uddin Road in Uttara East police station area around 9:15am on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain Sharif (45). He was the Deputy Manager of Bengal NFK Textile Limited. Uttara East Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rahman
confirmed the incident. He said that Lokman Hossain was hit by a speeding Star Line bus on Uttara Jasim Uddin Road and fell on the road and was seriously injured. Doctors pronounced him dead at a local hospital.
Our Habiganj Correspondent adds, two people were killed after a bus had crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district on Tuesday.
The deceased were Arash Ali, son of Shah Zahur Ali, and Nureya Begum, wife of late Golap Ali. They are residents of Rukanpur village in the upazila.
Police said a Sylhet-bound bus crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rukanpur area this afternoon, leaving the auto rickshaw driver Arash dead on the spot and passenger Nureya critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took her to nearby Bahubal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
On information, police recovered the bodies, said Sherpur Highway Police Station officer in-charge Parimal Dev. He claimed that police seized the bus, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.  Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.
Our Joypurhat Correspondent adds, a man was killed in a road accident at Khetlal upazila in Joypurhat district on Tuesday morning.  The dead was Chand Miah, 40, a resident of Komorgram Dargapara village under Sadar upazila.
Police said a speeding truck hit a battery powered auto van at Matirghar area around 10 am, leaving the driver of the van seriously injured. Locals rescued him but he succumbed on the way to hospital to his injuries. Khetlal Police Station OC Rawshan Yajdi confirmed the matter.


