FS pleads India to hand over PK Halder







Bangladesh sought Indian support for handing over PK Halder to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen made the plea to the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami at the Foreign Ministry while they sat to discuss the preparation of foreign minister-level Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission

(JCC) meeting in Delhi on May 30.

"The envoy assured of their full cooperation in the matter," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told journalists following the meeting.

The Foreign Secretary said India will take into consideration Bangladesh's request once they complete their own legal process there.

He said there will be formal requests through the diplomatic channel too and the Home Ministry will play an active role to that end.

Bangladesh wants to know the full extent of PK Halder's financial criminality in India that might help in terms of the cases he faces in Bangladesh.

"It's up to India to see if he committed any crime there and that may be under investigation," he said.

Responding to a question, the FS said it does not necessarily require a legal framework always if there is very good friendship between the two countries.

He, however, said cases related to financial criminality might be different from other criminal cases.

Masud said they are closely working with the Anti-Corruption Commission so that mutual legal agreements (MLA) can be signed with those countries where, the government thinks, money laundering issues are involved.

He said the MoFA, ACC and the Home Ministry are on the same page to make sure that no criminal is given space.

While talking to journalists the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said the legal process has to be completed before extradition of Bangladeshi businessman PK Halder from India to Bangladesh.

"These are things to be done through legal process....let that happen slowly," he said, adding that they are working with the Bangladesh government.

PK Halder Halder, was arrested on Sunday by India's federal Enforcement Directorate, in West Bengal.

He said there will be a response from their side at some point of time based on the information they are provided with.

On Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the government would do everything necessary as per the "set procedures" regarding fugitive PK Halder who has been arrested in West Bengal.

"We have set procedures. We will work accordingly. We will do everything whatever is necessary," he told journalists, noting that his ministry is yet to receive any information officially from the Indian government regarding Halder's arrest.

Momen said India will first let them (Bangladesh) know that he is arrested in India and he may be punished there.

Responding to a question, he said top Ulfa leader Anup Chetia was handed over to India after trial and punishment in Bangladesh. "Same procedures are likely to follow but I don't know. Probably, the Ministry of Law knows better."

In November 2005, Bangladesh handed over Chetia to India 18 years after his arrest in Dhaka for trespassing.

Chetia, a founding member of one of India's top insurgent groups United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa), had been in prison since his arrest in Mohammadpur on December 21 in 1997 and he was released after completion of his jail term.

PK Halder, who was on the run facing charges of money laundering since 2019, was arrested by the Indian Directorate of Enforcement.







