Toll for vehicular movement on Padma Bridge fixed

The government has issued a circular fixing the toll of vehicles for crossing the Padma River on the much-desired Padma Bridge. According to the notification, the toll for motorcycles has been fixed at Tk100, while the toll for big buses has been fixed at Tk 2,400.

The Development Branch of the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued the circular in this regard on Tuesday.

The toll will be effective from the day of inauguration, the notification said.

Apart from motorcycles

and big buses, the toll rates are: Tk 750 for car and jeep, Tk 1,200 for pick-up van, Tk 1,300 for microbus, Tk 1,400 for minibus (31 seats or less), Tk 2,000 for medium size bus (32 seats or more), Tk 2,400 for large bus (3 axles), Tk 1,600 for small truck (up to 5 tonnes), Tk 2,100 for medium size truck (from 5 tonnes to 8 tonnes), and Tk 2,800 for medium size truck (from 8 tonnes to 11 tonnes), Tk 5,500 for large truck (upto 3 axles) and Tk 6,000 for trailer (up to 4 axles).

A multi-purpose road and railway bridge under construction over the river Padma. Through this, Shariatpur and Madaripur will be connected with Munshiganj's Lohajang. The bridge will connect the north-eastern part with the south-western part of the country. The upper level of the two-tiered steel and concrete truss bridge has a four-lane road at the top and a single rail at the lower level. Padma Multipurpose Bridge is considered as the most challenging construction project in the history of Bangladesh.

The largest bridge in the country has been constructed in the Padma-Brahmaputra-Meghna river basin with a span of 150 meters in length and 41 spans with a length of 6.15 kilometers and a width of 18.10 meters.

Padma Multipurpose Bridge, when commissioned, is expected to boost the GDP of Bangladesh by as much as 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the construction of the bridge is almost over. According to the government, the bridge may be opened to traffic in June.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader reiterated this while participating in a party discussion meeting on the occasion of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day at Bangabandhu Convention Center in the capital on Tuesday.

He also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would set the final date for the inauguration of Padma Bridge. He said, "Suddenly some people are talking about the date of inauguration of Padma Bridge. Don't be so impatient. People's leader Sheikh Hasina will give the final date."









