Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:36 AM
NEC approves Tk 2.46 trillion ADP for FY23

Highest allocation for transport & communication

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

NEC approves Tk 2.46 trillion ADP for FY23

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Tuesday approved the annual development programme for FY23 with an outlay of Tk 2,46,066.09 crore, up by 9.23 per cent from the previous year.
The highest allocation has gone to the transport and communication sector apart of prioritising optimum utilization of public fund by checking misuse, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters.
Some 1,435 projects are in the new ADP including some 1,244 investment projects, some 106 technical assistance projects and some 85 projects to be financed from the own fund of the autonomous bodies and corporations.
NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC
Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area and also from the Cabinet Division conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.
He said that out of the original ADP outlay of Tk 2,46,066.09 crore for the next fiscal year, Tk 1,53,066.09 crore will come from the local sources while the rest of Tk 93,000 crore will be injected as project assistance.
However, considering an allocation of Tk 9,937.18 crore against the autonomous bodies and corporations, the overall ADP allocation for the next fiscal reached Tk 2,56,003.27 crore.
The size of original ADP in the running 2021-22 fiscal year was Tk 2,25,324.14 crore which was later downsized at Tk 2,07,550 crore in the revised ADP (RADP).
The fresh ADP for the next fiscal is around 9.21 percent higher than the original ADP of the current fiscal year and 18.56 pe rcent higher than the RADP of the current fiscal year.
State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present at the briefing.


