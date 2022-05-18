Video
Rice price rising due to wrong policy despite new crop: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the rice price is going up even during the full Boro harvesting season due to the government's wrong policy and a foul play of the ruling party.
Speaking at a press conference, he also said the current government has not taken any initiative to develop the country's agriculture sector and improve the lot of farmers.
Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the press conference at BNP's  Nayapaltan central office following a visit of its leaders to the flood-affected areas.
"The rice price is not supposed to rise during this full harvesting season. It's the time when the price should come down as the Boro harvesting has begun. But the price of every variety of rice has gone up. That means there are some problems in total planning," Fakhrul said.
He also said the government has given the charge of different ministries to such people who are directly involved in that business. "The person who is involved in the food trade has been given the charge of the Food Ministry. As a result, business is becoming more important than serving people."
The BNP leader said the big farmers and rice traders are stockpiling paddy to sell it after some days at higher prices. "Because the price of paddy will increase and their profit will also rise in the days to come. This is their (ruling party's trick."
Fakhrul, who served as BNP government's state minister for agriculture, said the AL government does not have a well-thought-out plan for the development of agriculture and farmers.
"Marginal farmers now pull rickshaws and vans while many middle farmers are giving up farming as agriculture is now an unprofitable job, decreasing the cultivation of food grains," he observed.
The BNP leader said the present government undertakes only those works where they have their own profit and commission of crores of taka. "That is why they do not build permanent dams in the haor areas."    -UNB



