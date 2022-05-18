Quader urges AL men to remain united under Sheikh Hasina's leadership

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday called upon the party leaders and workers to remain united under the leadership Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina to go ahead defying all odds.

"We will have to go ahead under the leadership of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina defying all impediments in the days to come," he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here marking Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day.

"We have tough challenge to face in the coming days. To face the challenge, we will have to further strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina. We will have to remain united to build a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury chaired the discussion while Presidium Members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Mofajjal Hossain Chowdhury Maya. Bir Bikram. Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries -- Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Agriculture Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroj Chumki, Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Central Working Committee Members Mustafa Jalal Mahiuddin and Anwar Hossain, Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and its General Secretary Humayun Kabir, Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and its General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi addressed it, among others.

AL Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin moderated the discussion.

About date fixing for the much-anticipated Padma Bridge opening, Obaidul Quader said the premier will fix the date for inauguration of the bridge.

The country's people want that Padma Bridge to be named after Sheikh Hasina but the premier and her sister Sheikh Rehana don't want that, he mentioned.

The road transport and bridges minister said different conspiracies were hatched centering Padma Bridge and propaganda was spread against the premier and her family members. -BSS











