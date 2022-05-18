ICT judgment against 5 Habiganj Razakars any day

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday concluded its hearing in crimes against humanity case against five alleged Razakars from Lakhai upazila of Habiganj and will pronounce its judgement any day.

The five accused are- alleged Razakar leader Md Shafi Uddin Moulana, his cohorts Md Tajul Islam alias Forkan, Md Jahed Miah alias Jahid Miah, Md Saleque Miah alias Sayek Miah and Sabbir Ahmed. Of the five, Shafi and Sabbir are yet to be arrested.

The three-member ICT-1 judges' panel headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the order as the prosecution and the defence concluded their arguments in the case.

Senior prosecutor Sultan Mahmud Simon argued for the state, while Gazi MH Tamim and Abdus Sattar Palowan defended the accused at the court. -BSS












