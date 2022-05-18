Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Mango export to Europe from Satkhira begins

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

SATKHIRA, May 17: Export of different varieties of mangoes to Europe started from Satkhira district on Tuesday.
The export began formally after collecting mangoes from the orchard of Moksed Ali at Chanka village in Sadar upazila.
Deputy director of Satkhira DAE Nazrul Islam, some 600 metric tonnes of mangoes will be exported this year from across the country to England, Germany, Italy, France and Denmark. Of which, 100 mts will be exported from Satkhira.
Ziel International Limited, an exporting firm, collected mangoes of different varieties including Gobindabhog, Himsagar, Langra and Amrapali from the orchard for export.
According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year 4,115 hectares of land have been brought under mango cultivation in the district with a target to produce 50000- 60000 metric tonnes of mangoes.
There are 13,000 mango growers and of them 500received training from the local DAE office and 100 metric tonnes of mangoes will be exported in this season from them.
"I have visited the orchard directly and on the first day I have collected 500 kgs of mangoes but the buyers demand is 1000 kgs," Managing Director of Ziel International Limited Arif Haider said.
The demand of Satkhira's mango is more than that of India, Pakistan and Egypt, he said adding "I exported the mangoes to London."
The Khirsapat mango of Chapainawabganj, popularly known as Himsagar, got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag as the third Bangladeshi product after Hilsa and Jamdani in 2020.
GI is a name or sign used on products to certify that it possesses certain qualities for being made or produced as per traditional methods or enjoys a certain reputation due to its geographical origin. Khirshapat mangoes are one of the tastiest and account for 20-25 percent of the total mangoes produced in Bangladesh every year. This variety is exported to many countries of Europe and the Middle East every year.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police foil left parties’ march towards Commerce Ministry
ICT judgment against 5 Habiganj Razakars any day
44th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Film Archive
Mango export to Europe from Satkhira begins
Chief of Army Staff General Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanging greetings
Halda fish egg collectors brood on misfortune
DNCC launches anti-dengue drive
Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh holds a press briefing at CIRDAP auditorium


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft