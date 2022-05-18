Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DNCC launches anti-dengue drive

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday launched a 10-day special drive against Aedes mosquito, a carrier of dengue.
Chief Executive Officer of DNCC Md. Selim Reza inaugurated the special campaign adjacent to Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park area in Gulshan in the morning.
Legal action will be taken if mosquito larvae are found in any house or establishment in the DNCC area or even in any office of the City Corporation, he added.
Different areas under DNCC are being monitored regularly by volunteers and 950 volunteers have already been enlisted and trained, he said.
Later, a mobile court led by Abdullah Al Baki, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of region-3, conducted a drive and fined owners of three under-construction buildings Tk Tk 6 lakh after detecting Aedes mosquito larvae there.
DNCC Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Md. Jobaidur Rahman, local councilors and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Earlier, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam announced a 10-day mosquito eradication programme in the DNCC area after participating in an Anti-Aedes and Anti-Dengue Citizen Awareness street rally on May 11.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police foil left parties’ march towards Commerce Ministry
ICT judgment against 5 Habiganj Razakars any day
44th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Film Archive
Mango export to Europe from Satkhira begins
Chief of Army Staff General Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanging greetings
Halda fish egg collectors brood on misfortune
DNCC launches anti-dengue drive
Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh holds a press briefing at CIRDAP auditorium


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft