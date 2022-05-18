DNCC launches anti-dengue drive

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday launched a 10-day special drive against Aedes mosquito, a carrier of dengue.

Chief Executive Officer of DNCC Md. Selim Reza inaugurated the special campaign adjacent to Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park area in Gulshan in the morning.

Legal action will be taken if mosquito larvae are found in any house or establishment in the DNCC area or even in any office of the City Corporation, he added.

Different areas under DNCC are being monitored regularly by volunteers and 950 volunteers have already been enlisted and trained, he said.

Later, a mobile court led by Abdullah Al Baki, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of region-3, conducted a drive and fined owners of three under-construction buildings Tk Tk 6 lakh after detecting Aedes mosquito larvae there.

DNCC Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Md. Jobaidur Rahman, local councilors and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Earlier, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam announced a 10-day mosquito eradication programme in the DNCC area after participating in an Anti-Aedes and Anti-Dengue Citizen Awareness street rally on May 11. -UNB









