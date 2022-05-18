

Upcoming Dhaka-Delhi bilateral meet



Reportedly, in the 4-day long separate meetings titled 'River Conclave Nadi 3' and 'Joint Consultative Commission - JCC' to be held in India from May 28 to 31, will be attended by our foreign minister. The foreign minister will share discussions with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and other regional leaders on the sub regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia.



The objectives of the meetings will also include enhancing connectivity between Bangladesh and India's north-eastern states, Nepal and Bhutan as well as other bilateral issues.



Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh and India have already been collaborating in various regional and sub-regional groups such as the BIMSTEC and BBIN.



Besides, on the side line, discussions on rivers management and regional water resources are also on the cards.



Although the outcomes of the meetings are not anyhow easy to predict, but they are very important to prepare a ground for PM Sheikh Hasina's proposed next visit to India.



Hence, the efficacy of JCC meeting - mainly focused on Bangladesh- India river management will carry special significance.



Needs a reminder in this regard, though two nations claim to be currently at their best ever bilateral ties, a number of contentious issues ranging from joint river concern to border killings often call into question the nature of the 'Bonhomie' in our ties.



However, acknowledgements and appreciation that two countries have reached the pinnacle of bilateral relations - in reality - reflects a different picture over Teesta water sharing. Two countries have not been able to resolve the existing deadlock over water sharing for mutual benefits for over a decade.



In terms of connectivity, bilateral meetings held at foreign minister level between two close-door neighbours are not new. For decades, India has been looking to increase connectivity with Bangladesh, especially, to access its remote regions. A number of deals have been inked so far.



Though the meetings are supposed to address regional bilateral issues, we believe, they are no less important from a geopolitical point of view.



Manifestly, Bangladesh has already emerged as an important regional player for its strategic location in the Bay of Bengal. It has become the focus point for several global and regional powers including the U.S, China, Japan, and India.



We think the upcoming meeting will open up an opportunity for Bangladesh to bargain hard with India. Now it's up to showing diplomatic skills on the part of the authority concerned to tip the balance in one's favour.



As for India, it is time to translate its bilateral pledges into reality through resolving the pending issues with utmost sincerity and political goodwill to climb up the bilateral ties in its true sense.

A news report published in this daily on Monday on the upcoming foreign minister level meeting between Dhaka and Delhi to kick off by the end of this month holds immense bilateral importance and regional significance.Reportedly, in the 4-day long separate meetings titled 'River Conclave Nadi 3' and 'Joint Consultative Commission - JCC' to be held in India from May 28 to 31, will be attended by our foreign minister. The foreign minister will share discussions with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and other regional leaders on the sub regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia.The objectives of the meetings will also include enhancing connectivity between Bangladesh and India's north-eastern states, Nepal and Bhutan as well as other bilateral issues.Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh and India have already been collaborating in various regional and sub-regional groups such as the BIMSTEC and BBIN.Besides, on the side line, discussions on rivers management and regional water resources are also on the cards.Although the outcomes of the meetings are not anyhow easy to predict, but they are very important to prepare a ground for PM Sheikh Hasina's proposed next visit to India.Hence, the efficacy of JCC meeting - mainly focused on Bangladesh- India river management will carry special significance.Needs a reminder in this regard, though two nations claim to be currently at their best ever bilateral ties, a number of contentious issues ranging from joint river concern to border killings often call into question the nature of the 'Bonhomie' in our ties.However, acknowledgements and appreciation that two countries have reached the pinnacle of bilateral relations - in reality - reflects a different picture over Teesta water sharing. Two countries have not been able to resolve the existing deadlock over water sharing for mutual benefits for over a decade.In terms of connectivity, bilateral meetings held at foreign minister level between two close-door neighbours are not new. For decades, India has been looking to increase connectivity with Bangladesh, especially, to access its remote regions. A number of deals have been inked so far.Though the meetings are supposed to address regional bilateral issues, we believe, they are no less important from a geopolitical point of view.Manifestly, Bangladesh has already emerged as an important regional player for its strategic location in the Bay of Bengal. It has become the focus point for several global and regional powers including the U.S, China, Japan, and India.We think the upcoming meeting will open up an opportunity for Bangladesh to bargain hard with India. Now it's up to showing diplomatic skills on the part of the authority concerned to tip the balance in one's favour.As for India, it is time to translate its bilateral pledges into reality through resolving the pending issues with utmost sincerity and political goodwill to climb up the bilateral ties in its true sense.