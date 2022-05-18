Video
Letter To the Editor

Misery of the people of coastal areas

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Dear Sir
It is a known fact that Bangladesh is disaster prone country. Every year different types of natural disasters cause damage of lives and resources. People in the coastal regions of Bangladesh are stuck in an unending cycle of having to rebuild their lives destroyed due to recurring flooding and cyclones.

The existing financial struggles of the marginalized are made worse for the people in the coastal regions. The continuous cycle of cyclones in this region has made the life of the people more miserable. Floods and cyclones during the harvesting season have impeded the crop harvesting which is one of their main sources of income. Saltwater intrusion and waterlogging caused by the repeated flooding has destroyed their seeds and arable lands. With the increasing price of the goods in the market, the cycle of borrowing money and earning day to day just to repay the debt leaves them in no position to invest or save money for the future.

If a more sustainable approach is taken while rehabilitating the people affected in the coastal region, while helping them to come out of the debt trap, it will be a long-term solution for people trying to reset their lives.
Anik Ahmed
Over email



