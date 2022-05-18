

Effective initiatives needed to build beggar-free Bangladesh



A large number of beggars were seen in the capital citybefore this Eid-ul-Fitr. Many of them were seen begging in front of various roads, kitchen markets, medicine shops, tea shops, congested roads and traffic signals, mosques, buses, trains, launch terminals, ATM booths and shopping malls. Four or five beggars stand in one place and beg. This is much more than in the past.



On the other hand, the professional begging cycle has developed in the capital city of Dhaka for decades. Many have taken it as a profession. The number of professional beggars in the capital is increasing day by day. According to a newspaper report, about Taka 20 crores is earned every day through begging in the capital city. Experts opined that the organized begging cycle manages some members of the law enforcement force and many influential people in the capital to run the begging. As a result, it is not possible to stop begging.



Apart from the capital Dhaka, the number of beggars has increased across the country. However, their numbers are so high in the capital that many citizens feel embarrassed to face them. Because, it is not always possible for many of them to help these helpless people standing here and there. As a result, many people experience emotional dissatisfaction or instability in this case.



Poverty is the main cause of begging. The helpless, weak, poor and crippled people get involved in begging despite their disinclination. They are forced to beg due to a lack of rehabilitation and protection. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them lost everything and started begging. They are forced to beg in the city streets to meet their hunger.



Bangladesh's economy is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The number of rich people in this country is increasing at a geometric rate. But countless beggars in the cities-ports-villages of the country are also increasing. From this, it is easy to understand the gap in the distribution of resources. Day by day the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Thus, we have to find out a way to end this system



To implement the government's commitment to alleviate poverty in the country and to prevent people from engaging in unscrupulous occupations such as begging, the Ministry of Social Welfare, with funding from the government's revenue sector, has rehabilitated and provided alternative employment to the beggars. The program began in August 2010. Although the rehabilitation of beggars started in 2010, it has not become widespread.



In the fiscal year 2019-20, Taka 4 crore was allocated for the rehabilitation and alternative employment of the people engaged in begging. This has been increased to Taka 5 crore in the financial year 2020-21. The number of beggars is said to decrease with the increase in allocation. Nevertheless, the number of beggars is increasing.



Although professional begging is now widely practised by a group of selfish people as a means of making money in dishonest ways, now is the time to take action against these people to prevent such heinous occupations. And that is why efforts should be continued from all levels of society including the government.



To get rid of it effective initiatives have to be taken. Politicians, social workers, NGOs, and rich people of the society should play the right role in this regard. Extensive publicity and awareness programs need to be launched. And in that case, the people's representatives have to list the beggars in their respective areas and make arrangements for their rehabilitation. Begging must be stopped with the joint efforts of all. The government will have to take appropriate initiatives and steps in this regard to free the country and the nation from the heinous profession of begging.



Begging is a social disorder. The main capital of begging is empathy and religious feeling. However, the customary law of Bangladesh prohibits begging. Religion also sees begging as a hateful profession. This is not a recognized profession. Thus, we need to stop these to protect our dignity as a nation. At present, remarkable social, economic and infrastructural developmentin Bangladesh has been achieved. Bangladesh has evolved from a least developed country to a developing country. So, it is time to free the country from the shame of begging.

Md Bazlur Rashid is Assistant

Professor, Department of Sociology, Tejgaon College, Dhaka

















The number of beggars in the country is increasing. According to experts, thousands of poor people have become beggars in the last two years during Covid-19. Although there is no up to date exact number of beggars in the country, two years back the official number of beggars in the country was two and a half lakh. In other words, 0.17 percent of the total population is engaged in begging. But surveys by various organizations mentioned that the actual number is more than 2 million. Out of those, there are more than 50,000 professional beggars in the capital city Dhaka.A large number of beggars were seen in the capital citybefore this Eid-ul-Fitr. Many of them were seen begging in front of various roads, kitchen markets, medicine shops, tea shops, congested roads and traffic signals, mosques, buses, trains, launch terminals, ATM booths and shopping malls. Four or five beggars stand in one place and beg. This is much more than in the past.On the other hand, the professional begging cycle has developed in the capital city of Dhaka for decades. Many have taken it as a profession. The number of professional beggars in the capital is increasing day by day. According to a newspaper report, about Taka 20 crores is earned every day through begging in the capital city. Experts opined that the organized begging cycle manages some members of the law enforcement force and many influential people in the capital to run the begging. As a result, it is not possible to stop begging.Apart from the capital Dhaka, the number of beggars has increased across the country. However, their numbers are so high in the capital that many citizens feel embarrassed to face them. Because, it is not always possible for many of them to help these helpless people standing here and there. As a result, many people experience emotional dissatisfaction or instability in this case.Poverty is the main cause of begging. The helpless, weak, poor and crippled people get involved in begging despite their disinclination. They are forced to beg due to a lack of rehabilitation and protection. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them lost everything and started begging. They are forced to beg in the city streets to meet their hunger.Bangladesh's economy is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The number of rich people in this country is increasing at a geometric rate. But countless beggars in the cities-ports-villages of the country are also increasing. From this, it is easy to understand the gap in the distribution of resources. Day by day the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Thus, we have to find out a way to end this systemTo implement the government's commitment to alleviate poverty in the country and to prevent people from engaging in unscrupulous occupations such as begging, the Ministry of Social Welfare, with funding from the government's revenue sector, has rehabilitated and provided alternative employment to the beggars. The program began in August 2010. Although the rehabilitation of beggars started in 2010, it has not become widespread.In the fiscal year 2019-20, Taka 4 crore was allocated for the rehabilitation and alternative employment of the people engaged in begging. This has been increased to Taka 5 crore in the financial year 2020-21. The number of beggars is said to decrease with the increase in allocation. Nevertheless, the number of beggars is increasing.Although professional begging is now widely practised by a group of selfish people as a means of making money in dishonest ways, now is the time to take action against these people to prevent such heinous occupations. And that is why efforts should be continued from all levels of society including the government.To get rid of it effective initiatives have to be taken. Politicians, social workers, NGOs, and rich people of the society should play the right role in this regard. Extensive publicity and awareness programs need to be launched. And in that case, the people's representatives have to list the beggars in their respective areas and make arrangements for their rehabilitation. Begging must be stopped with the joint efforts of all. The government will have to take appropriate initiatives and steps in this regard to free the country and the nation from the heinous profession of begging.Begging is a social disorder. The main capital of begging is empathy and religious feeling. However, the customary law of Bangladesh prohibits begging. Religion also sees begging as a hateful profession. This is not a recognized profession. Thus, we need to stop these to protect our dignity as a nation. At present, remarkable social, economic and infrastructural developmentin Bangladesh has been achieved. Bangladesh has evolved from a least developed country to a developing country. So, it is time to free the country from the shame of begging.Md Bazlur Rashid is AssistantProfessor, Department of Sociology, Tejgaon College, Dhaka