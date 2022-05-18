Five rivers in Barishal breach danger mark

BARISHAL, May 17: Due to tidal bores, five of the 23 rivers in Barishal division breached the danger mark Monday night.

Ahsan Alam, a surveyor of the Barishal Water Development Board, said that the Surma and Meghna rivers flowed 3cm and 41cm, respectively, above the danger mark in Daulatkhan and Tajumuddin upazilas.

Similarly, the Tentulia, Bishkhali and Biskhali rivers flowed 5cm, 6cm and 7cm, respectively, beyond the red level.

Officials of the Water Development Board said they were concerned about riverbank erosion in the coastal areas of the division.

"We're trying to stop the erosion by placing geobags," said the surveyor. -UNB







