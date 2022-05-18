Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Five rivers in Barishal breach danger mark

Published : Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

BARISHAL, May 17: Due to tidal bores, five of the 23 rivers in Barishal division breached the danger mark Monday night.
Ahsan Alam, a surveyor of the Barishal Water Development Board, said that the Surma and Meghna rivers flowed 3cm and 41cm, respectively, above the danger mark in Daulatkhan and Tajumuddin upazilas.
Similarly, the Tentulia, Bishkhali and Biskhali rivers flowed 5cm, 6cm and 7cm, respectively, beyond the red level.
Officials of the Water Development Board said they were concerned about riverbank erosion in the coastal areas of the division.
"We're trying to stop the erosion by placing geobags," said the surveyor.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier University VC inaugurates Allianz Frances' 'French Choir Music'
Five rivers in Barishal breach danger mark
49 suspected Jamaat-Shibir activists held in Ctg
VC of NU places wreath at the grave of Father of the Nation
Agrasar Bikrampur Foundation accords reception to Anwar, Jharna
Two endgames carry big risks in Ukraine
Blood marker identified for babies at risk of SIDS hailed as ‘breakthrough’
Full lunar eclipse to bring super blood Moon


Latest News
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Elderly man commits suicide in Bogura
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Rohingyas from India coming to Bangladesh: Momen
Sylhet, Sunamganj sadar among 18 upazilas go under flood water
Unidentified woman crushed under train in Dinajpur
Gold price raised by Tk 1,750 per bhori
National government's proposal unconstitutional: Awami League
US dollar sells at Tk 103 in kerb market, BB not worried
Missing child's body recovered after two-day
Most Read News
Coronavirus may be linked to severe hepatitis in children
Sheikh Hasina: The magical crisis manager
Elisabeth becomes France’s 1st female prime minister in 30 yrs
Sheikh Hasina's homecoming and resurrection of democracy
Military cooperation, biosecurity to top agenda of CSTO summit
Putin says Europe's oil sanctions are 'economic suicide'
Ganatantrik Shecchasebak Dal forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
17 May is a historic day
51st death anniv of martyr Shamsuddin on May 19
Govt to allow private sector to commercially use national grid for power transmission: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft