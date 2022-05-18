49 suspected Jamaat-Shibir activists held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 17: Police on Tuesday detained as many as 49 suspected members of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir in Chattogram.

Officers said the suspects were detained from a hotel in Terry Bazar of Chattogram metropolitan area around 1am.

"The detainees are being questioned on their links with the banned outfits, at the Kotwali police station," Muzahidul Islam, assistant commissioner of Kotwali zone, said.

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said that some people were detained during a drive but refused to give further details.

Meanwhile, Jamaat leaders of the port city remained unavailable for a comment on the detention of the suspected activists. -UNB













