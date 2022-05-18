Three minors drown in three districts

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Rajshahi and Kurigram, on Monday and Tuesday.

CHANDPUR: A child drowned in Haimchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mehraj, 6, son of Juyel Gazi, a resident of Mahjampur Village under Algee Union.

Locals said Mehraj drowned in a pond while he was taking bath with his cousin.

Later on, locals rushed him to Haimchar Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haimchar Police Station (PS) Ashraf Uddin confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Tanore Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mahi Khatun, 3, daughter of Mainul Islam, a resident of Baje Chanduria area in the upazila.

Police said, Mahi drowned in the pond while going to her aunt's house around 10 am.

Tanore PS OC Kamruzzaman Mia said police recovered the body.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor child drowned in a river in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sonamoni, 01, daughter of Rafiqul Ialam, a resident of Taluk Shimulbari Pachai Village.

Locals said Sonamoni drowned in the Baromasia River around 4 pm while playing near its bank.

Later, locals rescued the body from the river.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.