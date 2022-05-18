

Broken culvert turned into death trap

The culvert was built on a village road linking Bilbilas and Gosinga villages under Bauphal Sadar Union. Communication between people of these two villages was connected through that bridge.

It was built in 2015. Some fractions of the culvert collapsed after few days. Later on, it was repaired time and again with wood. Now the culvert has fully turned useless. Students of Rashidia Dakhil Madrasa and No. 98 Government Primary School face communication sufferings every day.

Locals Khalek Mia, Rahim Uddin, Alif Jan Bibi and several others said, "We are facing big problems because of the broken culvert, vehicles including autos are halted."

"So we drew attention of the highest authorities for repairing the culvert as quick as possible," they added.

Bauphal Upazila LGED Engineer Sultan Hossain said, after inquiry, necessary measures will be taken about repairing the culvert.











