Housewife killed in wall collapse at Chirirbandar

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, May 17: A housewife died as a wall collapsed on her in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Shamsun Nahar, 45, was the wife of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Joypur Nodipara Village under Bhiyail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shamsun Nahar was washing fish in the house in the morning. At that time, a soil-made wall of a roomcollapsed on her all of a sudden, which left the woman critically injured.

The family members rescued the injured and rushed her to Chirirbandar Upazila Heath Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shamsun Nahar dead.

Bhiyain Union Parishad Chairman Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.











